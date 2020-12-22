Punjabi Diary: Punjab farmers step up pressure on government to repeal agriculture laws

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Farmers reiterate their demand of repeal of the three new agriculture laws. Source: AAP Image/EPA/STR
Published 23 December 2020 at 10:23am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Farmer unions protesting at New Delhi’s borders on Sunday announced a relay hunger strike at all the protest sites from Monday onwards, while asking agitators from across the country to join the cause to intensify their pressure on the government to repeal the new farm laws. The protesting farmers have accused the Modi Government of not looking into their demands despite a threat to their livelihood.
