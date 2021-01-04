SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: ‘Hopeful’ agriculture minister says Modi government is ‘sensitive and respectful’ about protesting farmers

SBS Punjabi

Thousands of farmers from Punjab are on their way to hold protest in New Delhi against the central government's newly introuduced farm laws.

Farmers warned of a massive tractor rally if the demands not met in January 4 talks. Source: AAP Image/EPA/STR

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2021 at 9:49pm, updated 5 January 2021 at 9:32am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

In this week’s news wrap from Punjab, listen in detail what India’s Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had to say about the thousands of farmers protesting at Delhi’s border, just before their seventh round of talks.

Published 4 January 2021 at 9:49pm, updated 5 January 2021 at 9:32am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Thirty-two farmer unions geared up for the seventh round of talks with the Narendra Modi-led government today. Thousands of farmers with members of their families have been camping under the open skies amidst Delhi’s recent rain and chill, for over a month now.

Union leaders say that the government is yet to give formal approval in writing for their two demands to which they had agreed in principle.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

Advertisement
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack