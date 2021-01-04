Punjabi Diary: ‘Hopeful’ agriculture minister says Modi government is ‘sensitive and respectful’ about protesting farmers

Thirty-two farmer unions geared up for the seventh round of talks with the Narendra Modi-led government today. Thousands of farmers with members of their families have been camping under the open skies amidst Delhi’s recent rain and chill, for over a month now.





Union leaders say that the government is yet to give formal approval in writing for their two demands to which they had agreed in principle.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





Advertisement

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



