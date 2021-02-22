SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Over 100,000 farmers show strength at massive rally in Barnala

SBS Punjabi

Farmers shout slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government during a nationwide farmers' strike following the recent passing of agriculture bills

Farmers demanding the rollback of the contentious farm laws at a rally in India. Source: Getty Images

Published 22 February 2021 at 9:51pm, updated 23 February 2021 at 10:11am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

In yet another mass mobilisation after the January 26 tractor parade in New Delhi, thousands of farmers gathered in Barnala on 21 February. The rally has been billed as an attempt by farmer unions to highlight the 'non-religious character' of the anti-farm law protests. Tune into our weekly news wrap from Punjab for details.

Over 100,000 agricultural labourers congregated at Barnala's grain market on Sunday in a massive show of strength against the Indian government's new agri-marketing laws. 

The rally's leaders said that they will not buckle under pressure from the alleged fake cases registered against them.

In other news, the Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (state legislative assembly) will be held from March 1 to 10. The state budget will be presented on March 8.

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark 
SBS Punjabi
's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 
Twitter


