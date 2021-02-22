Punjabi Diary: Over 100,000 farmers show strength at massive rally in Barnala

Over 100,000 agricultural labourers congregated at Barnala's grain market on Sunday in a massive show of strength against the Indian government's new agri-marketing laws.





The rally's leaders said that they will not buckle under pressure from the alleged fake cases registered against them.





In other news, the Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (state legislative assembly) will be held from March 1 to 10. The state budget will be presented on March 8.





