Punjabi Diary: Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi on COVID-19 crisis, offers suggestions to curb the surge

In his two-page letter, Congress leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh has suggested ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the country that is currently grappling with the second wave of coronavirus.





Mr Singh wrote that the government's strategy must focus on the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated instead of looking at absolute numbers. He urged PM Modi to make reveal to the public orders for the coronavirus vaccine placed by the government and inform how the doses will be distributed among the states based on a transparent system.





The veteran Congress leader also suggested that any vaccine that has been cleared for use by credible authorities such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the US FDA must be allowed to be imported without insisting on domestic bridging trials.





Advertisement

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









