Punjabi Diary: Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi on COVID-19 crisis, offers suggestions to curb the surge

Manmohan Singh

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File pic). Source: Supplied

Published 20 April 2021 at 12:43pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has penned a letter to PM Narendra Modi offering five suggestions to contain the escalating coronavirus cases in India. This and much more in our weekly news segment from Punjab.

In his two-page letter, Congress leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh has suggested ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the country that is currently grappling with the second wave of coronavirus. 

Mr Singh wrote that the government's strategy must focus on the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated instead of looking at absolute numbers. He urged PM Modi to make reveal to the public orders for the coronavirus vaccine placed by the government and inform how the doses will be distributed among the states based on a transparent system.

The veteran Congress leader also suggested that any vaccine that has been cleared for use by credible authorities such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the US FDA must be allowed to be imported without insisting on domestic bridging trials.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

