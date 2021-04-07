SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: ‘Direct payment to farmers will worsen current crisis,' says CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Farmers India

Indian labourers separate rotten wheat grains at a storage facility on the outskirts of Amritsar on May 15, 2012. Source: NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images

Published 7 April 2021 at 3:39pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking continuance of the existing payment system to farmers for crop procurement until a consensus is reached on the issue of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This and more in our weekly news segment from Punjab.

On March 27, Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal had written to the Punjab government asking it to implement direct payment to farmers.Responding to the directive, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said any change in the payment method should be first discussed with all stakeholders. 

"Any sudden changes that disturb the existing arrangements may jeopardise the procurement operations, thereby not only affecting the food security of the nation but also threatening the livelihood of millions of farmers, farm-workers and even traders," he said.



At present, the payment to farmers is made through arhtiyas (commission agents) in the state.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

