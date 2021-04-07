Punjabi Diary: ‘Direct payment to farmers will worsen current crisis,' says CM Captain Amarinder Singh

On March 27, Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal had written to the Punjab government asking it to implement direct payment to farmers.Responding to the directive, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said any change in the payment method should be first discussed with all stakeholders.





"Any sudden changes that disturb the existing arrangements may jeopardise the procurement operations, thereby not only affecting the food security of the nation but also threatening the livelihood of millions of farmers, farm-workers and even traders," he said.









At present, the payment to farmers is made through arhtiyas (commission agents) in the state.





