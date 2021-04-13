SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Agriculture Minister urges farmers to end protest amidst rising COVID-19 cases

Farmers protest in India

Farmers protest in India Source: Kisan Ekta Morcha

Published 13 April 2021 at 1:07pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
As the coronavirus situation continues to escalate in India, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to farmers protesting at New Delhi's borders to end their agitation. This and more in our weekly news segment from Punjab.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the government's three new farm laws, braving months of harsh weather conditions and worsening pandemic situation in the country.

There has been no headway in the impasse over the issue since January 22, when the 11th round of formal talks happened between the government and the protesting farmer unions.

On 11 April, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to call off their agitation as the country is engulfed by the second wave of COVID-19.

"Now in the second wave of the pandemic, the entire nation and the world is following COVID-19 protocols. Even protesting farmers should follow protocols. Their life is important for us," Mr Tomar said.

"In the current COVID-19 situation, I urge them (agitating farmers) to call off their protests. The government is ready for a discussion whenever they come with a proposal," he added.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.



