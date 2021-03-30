SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: BJP workers stage statewide protests against attack on MLA

MLA Arun Narang

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma arguing with a police official during protest against Punjab government against an attack on party's MLA Arun Narang Source: Getty Images

Published 30 March 2021 at 2:27pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers led by state chief Ashwani Sharma staged a protest outside the official residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to protest against the attack on party MLA Arun Narang in Muktsar district on Sunday. This and more in our weekly news segment from Punjab.

Arun Narang, the BJP MLA from Abohar that falls in Fazilka district, was allegedly thrashed and his clothes torn by a group of protesting farmers in Muktsar’s Malout town on Saturday. The BJP leader had gone to Malout to address a press conference.

Former state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik alleged that the Congress supporters perpetrated the attack.

“The Congress wanted to intimidate BJP leaders as the elections are approaching in Punjab, but we will not get afraid by such tactics,” he said.

BJP's state president Ashwani Sharma also accused chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh of creating an atmosphere of fear for political gains.

The party leaders, led by state president Sharma, took off their shirts in protest and sat on the road outside the CM’s residence in Chandigarh.

