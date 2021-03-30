Punjabi Diary: BJP workers stage statewide protests against attack on MLA

Arun Narang, the BJP MLA from Abohar that falls in Fazilka district, was allegedly thrashed and his clothes torn by a group of protesting farmers in Muktsar’s Malout town on Saturday. The BJP leader had gone to Malout to address a press conference.





Former state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik alleged that the Congress supporters perpetrated the attack.





“The Congress wanted to intimidate BJP leaders as the elections are approaching in Punjab, but we will not get afraid by such tactics,” he said.





Advertisement

BJP's state president Ashwani Sharma also accused chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh of creating an atmosphere of fear for political gains.





The party leaders, led by state president Sharma, took off their shirts in protest and sat on the road outside the CM’s residence in Chandigarh.





Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









