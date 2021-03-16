Punjabi Diary: Sukhbir Badal to contest 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from Jalalabad

Mr Badal made the announcement during SAD’s first rally, 'Punjab Mangda Jawab' (Punjab demands answers) in Jalalabad on Sunday.





During his speech, he also attacked Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and challenged him to list things he had done for the people of Punjab during his tenure.







"You presided over four years of brazen misrule and kept no promise," Mr Badal alleged while claiming that the people of the state will no longer keep quiet.





Advertisement

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to l isten to the podcast in Punjabi.



