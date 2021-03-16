SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Sukhbir Badal to contest 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from Jalalabad

Sukhbir Badal to contest 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from Jalalabad

Mr Badal made the announcement during SAD’s first rally, 'Punjab Mangda Jawab' (Punjab demands answers) in Jalalabad on Sunday. Source: Getty

Published 16 March 2021 at 12:35pm, updated 16 March 2021 at 12:40pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that he will be fighting the 2022 legislative assembly elections from Jalalabad. Tune in to the podcast for this and more updates from Punjab.

Mr Badal made the announcement during SAD’s first rally, 'Punjab Mangda Jawab' (Punjab demands answers) in Jalalabad on Sunday.

During his speech, he also attacked Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and challenged him to list things he had done for the people of Punjab during his tenure.


"You presided over four years of brazen misrule and kept no promise," Mr Badal alleged while claiming that the people of the state will no longer keep quiet. 

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

