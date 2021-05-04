SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: COVID negative report or vaccine certificate mandatory to enter state

COVID-19 patients who are suffering from breathing difficulties in New Delhi, India.

India is setting almost-daily records for new infections and deaths as the virus crisis engulfs hospitals in cities and spreads into rural regions. Source: LightRocket

Published 4 May 2021 at 1:13pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Punjab Government has banned persons from outside the state by air, rail or road without a negative COVID report, not more than 72 hours old or vaccination certificate of at least one dose over two weeks old. Tune into our weekly bulletin for the latest news from Punjab.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced stricter restrictions to check the spread of the deadly virus in the northern state, banning the entry of all visitors without a COVID negative report.

In addition, the state government declared that all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres and sports complexes will remain closed. Weekly markets, such as apni mandis, will also be closed. All restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and fast-food outlets will remain closed for dine-in and can only function for home delivery till 9 pm.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


