Punjabi Diary: COVID negative report or vaccine certificate mandatory to enter state

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced stricter restrictions to check the spread of the deadly virus in the northern state, banning the entry of all visitors without a COVID negative report.





In addition, the state government declared that all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres and sports complexes will remain closed. Weekly markets, such as apni mandis , will also be closed. All restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and fast-food outlets will remain closed for dine-in and can only function for home delivery till 9 pm.











