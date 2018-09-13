India Diary: September 13, 2018

Punjab's Finance Minister Manpreet Badal. Source: Manpreet Badal/Facebook
Published 14 September 2018 at 4:43pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 5:08pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
In this weekly wrap of India’s important news events, SBS Punjabi gives you an update on the debate in India over rising fuel prices, a meeting between the finance ministers of the Government of India and Punjab over the state's crop finance crisis and the recent fiasco over the desecration of Guru Granth Saheb in Punjab. Here is the podcast in Punjabi. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
