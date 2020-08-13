India Diary: Supreme Court pronounces daughters have equal right to father’s property

SBS Punjabi

Published 13 August 2020 at 10:08pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

In our weekly newswrap from India, this week, we bring you updates on India’s fight with the coronavirus, a landmark verdict by the top court in favour of daughters’ inheritance rights, the Bengaluru riots more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged his government's full support to 10 states with large numbers of coronavirus cases in India. These states include Punjab, Bihar and Tamil Nadu amongst others. 

"The Centre and states are capable of working together as a team in this fight against COVID-19," Mr Modi said. 

India's Supreme Court has pronounced that daughters have an equal right to inheritance in their father's property.

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot has met party president Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Gandi Vadra, indicating a possible thaw in the cold relations between him and the party leadership. 

Bengaluru witnessed riots earlier this week following a controversial social media post by a local politician. 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the picture at the top.

