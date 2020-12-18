India diary: Supreme Court upholds farmers' 'right to protest', urges talks with Indian government

India's Supreme Court has declined calls to ban a weeks-long farmers' protest while asking the government to help form a committee of experts to resolve the situation.





Acknowledging the right of farmers to hold non-violent protests, the Supreme Court on Thursday suggested that the government should put the implementation of the new farm laws on hold to facilitate the mediation process.





Meanwhile, the six rounds of talks between government ministers and farmers' union leaders have so far failed to resolve the current deadlock.





The government has repeatedly said while the laws can be amended, it is against repealing the bills.





Farmers have since rejected government's proposal to amend the legislation saying the only way to move ahead from here is the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the recent fam laws.





The ongoing protests, which is now in its third week, have seen hundreds of thousands of farmers and their families, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, gathering at the capital’s doorstep.





