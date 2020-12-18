SBS Punjabi

India diary: Supreme Court upholds farmers' 'right to protest', urges talks with Indian government

SBS Punjabi

Farmer's trucks and tractors are lined up blocking the way during a protest against the farm laws

Farmer's trucks and tractors lined up blocking the way during a protest against the farm laws at Singhu border on Sunday. Source: ANI/Prabhat Mehrotra

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2020 at 3:16pm, updated 18 December 2020 at 4:30pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

In our weekly news wrap from India, this week we bring you updates on the Indian farmers’ protest, the Modi government’s response to the farmers’ unions, and much more...

Published 18 December 2020 at 3:16pm, updated 18 December 2020 at 4:30pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
India's Supreme Court has declined calls to ban a weeks-long farmers' protest while asking the government to help form a committee of experts to resolve the situation.

Acknowledging the right of farmers to hold non-violent protests, the Supreme Court on Thursday suggested that the government should put the implementation of the new farm laws on hold to facilitate the mediation process.

Meanwhile, the six rounds of talks between government ministers and farmers' union leaders have so far failed to resolve the current deadlock.

Advertisement
The government has repeatedly said while the laws can be amended, it is against repealing the bills.

Farmers have since rejected government's proposal to amend the legislation saying the only way to move ahead from here is the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the recent fam laws.

The ongoing protests, which is now in its third week, have seen hundreds of thousands of farmers and their families, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, gathering at the capital’s doorstep.

To hear the full audio report, click on the audio player above.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also Read

‘High spirits and Langar legacy’: Farmers brave tear gas and water cannons to barricade Delhi

Indian community from across Australia assembles in Canberra in solidarity with protesting Indian farmers

OPINION: An open letter in support of the farmers of Punjab



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics