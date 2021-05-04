'India is being singled out': Labor questions Australian government’s travel ban

Highlights Labor questions Australian government’s India travel ban

Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles says the government is shirking responsibility towards Australians stranded in India

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reassures repatriation flights from India to be restored soon

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Minister Giles said the government should stop blaming people from one country and instead put all its efforts towards bringing its citizens home.





“What I’d really like to see though is the government just being serious about taking its responsibilities, to deal with a national quarantine arrangement [inaudible], to look at appropriate repatriation arrangements and to stop blaming individuals and to take responsibility,” he said.





'Closing borders with India is not a solution'





The temporary ban on travel from India, which came into effect on Monday, carries the threat of criminal sanctions, including five years imprisonment and fines of up to $66,000 for people who defy these restrictions.





Prashant Pandey, the founder of the Indian Association in Australia social group, is stuck in Allahabad in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh. He said the government’s decision is ‘discriminatory’ as it only singles out returning travellers from India.





“India has clearly been singled out. Why weren’t similar bans implemented for people stuck in the US or the UK or other countries at the height of their battle with the pandemic,” he questioned.





Prashant Pandey (L) with his wife and parents. Source: Supplied by Mr Pandey





The 33-year-old permanent resident who had travelled to India in November said the government must consider alternative ways to contain the spread of the virus in returning travellers instead of clamping down its borders.





“This is not a foolproof solution. For how long they can close borders with India – a key trade and strategic partner and a country that provides thousands of skilled migrants. They need to strengthen their hotel quarantine and send emergency repatriation flights for us in India,” Mr Pandey said.





'Government is turning citizenship into a political football'





Adding to the narrative, Minister Giles said Labor has long been concerned about the fate of stranded Australians.





“We remember that Scott Morrison promised that he will get everyone home by Christmas. That was Christmas last year and yet nearly 40,000 Australians are still overseas and trying to back. Nearly 10,000 of them are in India,” he said.





Labor's multicultural affairs spokesperson Andrew Giles. Source: AAP





Labor’s spokesman for multicultural affairs added that the government has turned citizenship into a “political football.”





"It's deeply concerning to us that the suggestion has arisen that we have some difference of degrees of citizenship. Every Australian citizenship is equal and to turn citizenship into a political football or to take action in any way that dilutes the meaning of citizenship, is grossly irresponsible,” he added.





Addressing concerns of Indian Australians, Minister Giles said he can understand "why people see as India being singled out when there’s data that suggests there are a number of countries where infection rates are much worse."





Repatriation flights from India will soon be restored:

The government, meanwhile, has come out in strong defence of the temporary travel ban. In a bid to address the widespread criticism of the strategy, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said the decision was based on clear medical advice from our Chief Medical Officer.





“Whether it was to close our borders over 12 months ago and we have used the biosecurity laws in these cases as well in so many areas, and we have exercised those significant powers very, very judiciously and very reasonably,” Mr Morrison said in his video message for the Indian Australian community.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it is very unlikely any returning Australians will be jailed under the Biosecurity Act. Source: AAP





Addressing concerns about implementing similar measures when dealing with travellers from the UK, or the United States or Italy, the Prime Minister said that those countries reached their peak at the onset of the pandemic.





“All the way through the pandemic, we have learnt more and more, and the more virulent strains that are now presenting, whether from India, where the situation is most chronic, or more broadly, is increasing the risk.” He added.





Mr Morrison reassured that repatriation flights from India would soon be restored, without elaborating on a clear timeframe.





Click on the player above to listen to Minister Andrew Giles interview.





