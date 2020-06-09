SBS Punjabi

India is now fifth-highest in the world for COVID-19 cases

Picture for representational purpose only. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Channi Anand

Published 9 June 2020 at 3:39pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
India has seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. Hear more about this and other stories making the news, in this week's Punjabi Diary.

India now has the fifth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, overtaking Spain. Over 250,000 people are now infected, with more than 7,000 deaths recorded. Sunday marked the highest jump in daily infections, with almost 10,000 cases being recorded countrywide. 

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh says that spread of COVID -19 is under control in the state, but he urged people to follow all restrictions, because no chances or compromises should be made. Religious places and shopping malls have now been opened, and caution has been urged.

To hear more about these, and other stories making the news in Punjab and in India, click on the player icon above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


