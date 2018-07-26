SBS Punjabi

India may have a new law against mob lynching soon

India flag

Indian flag Source: AAP

Published 26 July 2018 at 4:47pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
After vociferous demands from the opposition parties including Congress and Trinamool Congress, the ruling NDA government has said that ‘if need be’ a new law will be constituted, to prevent further mob violence.

The issue recently came to a head when a youth in Alwar was killed by a mob, in the name of ‘cow protection’. 

Earlier this week, two high-level committees were constituted by the BJP-led government to effectively deal with incidents of mob violenceand lynching.

Whilst one of the committees is being headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the other is led by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Hear more about this and other major news stories from India, in our weekly round up - India Diary.

This edition also includes information about the passage of  two bills  - the fugitive economic offenders bill 2018, and the Anti corruption bill (with 43 amendments); 

Change in rate of GST rate on many everyday items, bringing a total of 86 items that will now attract a lower GST rate or be exempt. This will be implemented from 27 August onwards; and

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says no coalition needed for 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

