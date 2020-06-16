SBS Punjabi

India now fourth-highest in the world for COVID-19 cases

A health worker takes a swab test of an elderly man for COVID 19 in New Delhi, India.

A health worker takes a swab test of an elderly man for COVID 19 in New Delhi, India.

Published 16 June 2020 at 3:54pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Hear what's making news in India, especially in Punjab, in this week's Punjabi Diary.

In this week's report: 

With over 325,000 coronavirus cases, India now the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the world. the capital city New Delhi has seen a massive spike in the number of cases, and testing will be increased by six-fold within a few days; 

Stricter restrictions on people entering Punjab from other states of India, especially from Delhi, under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s instructions; 

In newer measures introduced on Saturday last week, there will be complete lockdown in the state on Sundays and public holidays; 

Shormani Akali Dal releases list of new office bearers; 

Nitin Gadkari’s comment about price for harvested crops creates furore;

and 

Journalist Vinod Dua gets a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

