India now fourth-highest in the world for COVID-19 cases

In this week's report:





With over 325,000 coronavirus cases, India now the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the world. the capital city New Delhi has seen a massive spike in the number of cases, and testing will be increased by six-fold within a few days;





Stricter restrictions on people entering Punjab from other states of India, especially from Delhi, under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s instructions;





In newer measures introduced on Saturday last week, there will be complete lockdown in the state on Sundays and public holidays;





Shormani Akali Dal releases list of new office bearers;





Nitin Gadkari’s comment about price for harvested crops creates furore;





and





Journalist Vinod Dua gets a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court.





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





