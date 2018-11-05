Indian army chief warns of militancy returning to Punjab

"We have to be very careful," said Gen Rawat, while addressing gathering of senior Army officers, defence experts, past and present bureaucrats and police officers at a seminar on security in New Delhi.





The seminar discussed ‘Changing Contours of Internal Security in India: Trends and Responses', during which General Rawat said there was no room for complacency.





"Let us not think that Punjab (problem) is over. We cannot close our eyes to what is happening in Punjab. And if we do not take early action now, it will be too late," he stated.





Hear about this, and other events that made news in Punjab this week - including the saga of Sewa Singh Sekhwan who resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal, but was also expelled for life; there is a demand for removal of Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikramjit Singh Majithia from SAD leadership; and the irreconcilable differences between Punjab's AAP leaders is a clear indication of the party being torn into separate factions.





Hear the details in this week's Punjabi Diary.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















