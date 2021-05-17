Indian Australian families mourn COVID-stricken relatives at local temples

The heartbreak of family separation is being addressed at Hindu temples across Australia.





The Kali Mata Mandir temple in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn, is one of many holding vigils for the local Indian community who've been tragically affected by the pandemic through the loss of life.





Religious services are central for religious Hindus...who see them as a way of helping lay their loved ones to rest...





Melbourne priest Bhawna says the act of saying goodbye to loved ones is important.





"One of my friends, she lost her father. And she's not ready to...because she didn't see that. She didn't see him on his deathbed. So she says, no I don't feel like he's gone. Because I always feel like, when I go home, he will open the door."





Requests for vigils at Sydney temples are also soaring.





But the power of prayer is one that's proving instrumental for these community members who find themselves paralysed with grief.





