Indian basketball player Amjyot Singh talks about FIBA’s 'racial discrimination' against Sikh turbans

In this interview, we talked to Amjyot who demands that Sikh players wearing turbans or patkas should be allowed to play this game.





He also talked about the moment when he and his friend Amrit Pal Singh were denied of playing that game against Japan.





International Basketball Federation disallows anyone playing with a headgear, hair accessories or jewellery.





The Sikh community in United States has started platform hashtagged #LetSikhsPlay on Twitter and Facebook to record their rage.





They have started a petition against what they perceive as racial discrimination and are planning to take up the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FIBA President Yvan Mainini.



