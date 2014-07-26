SBS Punjabi

Indian basketball player Amjyot Singh talks about FIBA’s 'racial discrimination' against Sikh turbans

Amjyot Singh

Amjyot Singh Source: Supplied

Published 26 July 2014 at 8:28pm, updated 3 May 2017 at 11:34pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Amjyot Singh and Amrit Pal Singh from Indian men's National Basketball team were asked to remove their turbans in order to play a match against Japan in the recent Asia Cup in China.

In this interview, we talked to Amjyot who demands that Sikh players wearing turbans or patkas should be allowed to play this game.

He also talked about the moment when he and his friend Amrit Pal Singh were denied of playing that game against Japan.

International Basketball Federation disallows anyone playing with a headgear, hair accessories or jewellery.  

The Sikh community in United States has started platform hashtagged #LetSikhsPlay on Twitter and Facebook to record their rage.

They have started a petition against what they perceive as racial discrimination and are planning to take up the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FIBA President Yvan Mainini. 

"We are shocked and outraged. We have spoken to Basketball Federation of India and sought a detailed report from them", Indian Sports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement.

