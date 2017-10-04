SBS Punjabi

Indian community dressed in their best for Dushehra festival

Girls giddha team with Preeti McCarthy

Published 4 October 2017 at 11:11pm, updated 4 October 2017 at 11:23pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Dushehra festival was held on the 1st of October at Durga Temple in Rockbank, Victoria.

Dushehra celebrations were in full swing at Durga Temple in Rockbank on Sunday 1st of October.

A large number of Indian community was present to enjoy the festivities, entertainment and delicious food on offer on the day.

Various stage performances entertained audience throughout the day including dance numbers from kids and adults and the customary Ram Leela. 



There were fun rides and games to keep the kids and adults entertained alike and plenty of food to feed the hungry tummies too.

The night ended with a spectacular display of fireworks.



SBS Punjabi was present on the day to capture the action and here's a glimpse of the day for our listeners to enjoy. 

 

