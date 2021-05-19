Indian community in Sydney gears up for the 'Vaisakhi Mela' on May 23

Highlights Indian community in Sydney gears up for 'Vaisakhi Mela' on 23 May

The annual free entry community event will be held on Blacktown Showgrounds

Cultural dance and musical performances, regional sports and traditional feasts are among the attractions on offer during the festival.





Sounding optimistic, Devinder Dharia, a Punjabi folk singer and one of the event's main organisers, told SBS Punjabi that this year's event will be bigger and more vibrant than the previous years.





"This year's event is special because people have not been able to attend such cultural and traditional festivals for over a year due to the pandemic-induced restrictions," Mr Dharia said.





Advertisement

“As of now, it would be safe to say that things are nearly back to normal in Sydney, and that is why the council has given us permission to organise such a big event," he added.





The annual free entry community event will be held on Blacktown Showgrounds this Sunday after a two-year-long hiatus.





Mr Dharia assured that COVID-safe measures will be in place at the venue but added that the community would be expected to carry their own masks.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Other related stories Visakhi celebrations in NSW Parliament





