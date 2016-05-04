Visakhi celebrations in NSW Parliament

Mr John Robertson MP from Blacktown was host from Parliament and Hon Mr Navdeep Suri High Commissioner was chief guest





Awardees were Harnoor Kaur for attending youth parliament three times in a row, Vinod kumar Wrestler from Haryana who will represent Australia in Rio Olympics, Tejinder Pal Singh from Darwin who provides food to homeless as his daswandh, Principal Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri famous writer who was advised by Nanak Singh to JUST read for many many years before writing and he followed that advice, Rupinder Kaur wrestler who represented Australia in Commonwealth games 2014, Dr Kamal Singh Gold Medalist from UNSW, Inderdeep Benipal who started a small charity dispensary in remote area in India that has become a full-fledged hospital - Free.





Parliamentarians who attended were Luke Foley Opposition leader, Dr Geoff Lee (representing premier) and many others.



















