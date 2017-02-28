Indian Community to organize 'Maha Yajna', Interfaith and Multicultural conference for Universal peace

The Indian community in Australia is organizing a Maha Yajna and Interfaith and Multicultural conference in Melbourne for the prosperity and wellbeing of all communities and Australia in general. Gurpreet Varma, who is one of the organizers, told SBS Punjabi that the idea of organizing such a community event has been brewing for quite some time. As they see parts of the world grow intolerant to multiculturalism, they thought it was fit to go ahead with the plan and promote equality, harmony and peace among all communities and religions. This function will give a common platform to people from all communities and faiths to come and pray together.





A well esteemed priest is said to perform the maha Yajna along with ten to twelve Vedic priests who will especially arrive from India. The ‘mandap’ will be big enough to accommodate a gathering of more than 10,000 people. There will be kid’s entertainment for families, stalls for small businesses and ‘langar’ or food will be served for people all day. The ‘Hawan’ performed by the priest and Vedic scholars will start in the morning, followed by the full day of spiritual retreat during which there will be cultural performances on stage e.g., garba, Gidda, Dandiya etc. well known dignitaries and politicians from Australia and India are expected to attend the event. So much so, that this event is being called the biggest Yajna of the Southern Hemisphere.





Day two will be devoted to the Interfaith and Multicultural Conference. Multi-faith leaders from Christian, Jewish, Islamic, Hindi, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain religion will participate in this conference. The main aim of this is to promote social cohesion and respect for all religions. A “Song of Equality” will be sung by students of various Music schools together.



