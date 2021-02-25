Indian international student-turned chef-turned film maker: Kuran Dhillon’s journey of success

Highlights Kuran Dhillon is a Melbourne-based film director and cinematographer

He has worked with artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan

Mr Dhillon has worked on films like Sardarji 2, Gulabo Sitabo, October

Hailing from Bagha Purana in District Moga of Punjab, Mr Dhillon always wanted to work as a filmmaker.





Aware of the challenges this dream entailed, he took a leap of faith and used an alternative career pathway to come closer to his destination.





Mr Dhillon told SBS Punjabi that during his initial years in Australia, he worked as a chef with the hope to save some money for seeking admission in the reputed Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, but destiny had different plans.





“When I first arrived here, it was so hard to find work. However, I was lucky enough to get a job within the first few months as a chef,” he said.





“I thought that with this job, I’ll be able to save some money and return to India for further studies. But that never happened and I ended up joining VCA to live my dream,” the 32-year-old filmmaker added.





kuran Dhillon with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan Source: Supplied by Kuran Dhillon





Success did not come easy to him as he had to work really hard to realise his dreams.





“I could not take a day off while working as a chef because my job required full-time availability. So, I resigned from that job and started working as a taxi driver,” Mr Dhillon recalls.





“Taxi-driving afforded me the freedom choose my own working hours, which aided me in focusing on my studies and I was able to pave the path for my film-making journey,” he says.





Kuran Dhillon at work Source: Supplied by Kuran Dhillon





Sacrificing a full-time job for a part-time taxi-driving forecast that the road to his dream destination will be riddled with several challenges, amongst which the most significant was financial instability.





Mr Dhillon says that at the start it was difficult to find work, which led to financial stress as his expenses for survival were ongoing.





But now, he shuttles between Australia and India as he works as a full-time filmmaker.





Kuran Dhillon with Satinder Sartaaj and Sonam Bajwa. Source: Supplied by Kuran Dhillon.





Mr Dhillon said that he has shot over 70 music videos and has also worked on several Punjabi and Bollywood film projects like Sardarji 2 , Gulabo Sitabo , October and music videos with prominent Punjabi singers like Satinder Sartaaj and Jasmine Sandlas.





“My journey as a filmmaker is already brimming with life experiences as I’ve had a chance to work with many prominent artistes including Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Diljit Dosanjh, to name a few,” mentions Mr Dhillon with pride.





“I believe in the mantra that life will only change when you become more committed to your dreams and leave your comfort zone,” he signs off.





Click on the audio icon in the picture at the top of the page to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





