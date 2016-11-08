Indian man wins SA taxi Driver of the Year 2016 Award

Navjot has been driving a taxi for many years now and was nominated by his passengers for this award. Speaking to SBS Punjabi, he said he was proud of his achievement and that it’s an achievement for the entire community.





There were a total of 33 category nominations for these awards including wine, hotel, restaurant and sports. Taxi industry was one of the nomination categories as well. The nominations were open from the 1 st of August to the 31 st of September and the organization randomly checked with the customers as well to see if the nominations were genuine. Navjot received maximum nominations from his customers and was shortlisted for the award. The next stage was an interview which he cleared with flying colors.





In his message to his fellow taxi drivers, Navjot mentioned that the standard of taxi industry needs to improve in order to compete with Uber. Drivers should pay more attention to their customer’s needs and use proper manner while dealing with them.





Navjot is the second Indian to be nominated for these awards and the first ever Punjabi to win it!



