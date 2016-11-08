SBS Punjabi

Indian man wins SA taxi Driver of the Year 2016 Award

SBS Punjabi

Navjot Singh Randhawa

Navjot Singh Randhawa Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 23 November 2016 at 6:00pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Navjot Singh Randhawa won the SA Taxi Driver of the year 2016 award arranged by the South Australian Tourism Awards.

Published 8 November 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 23 November 2016 at 6:00pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Navjot has been driving a taxi for many years now and was nominated by his passengers for this award. Speaking to SBS Punjabi, he said he was proud of his achievement and that it’s an achievement for the entire community.

SA Tourism Awards
Source: Supplied


There were a total of 33 category nominations for these awards including wine, hotel, restaurant and sports. Taxi industry was one of the nomination categories as well.  The nominations were open from the 1st of August to the 31st of September and the organization randomly checked with the customers as well to see if the nominations were genuine. Navjot received maximum nominations from his customers and was shortlisted for the award. The next stage was an interview which he cleared with flying colors.

SA Tourism Awards
Source: Supplied


In his message to his fellow taxi drivers, Navjot mentioned that the standard of taxi industry needs to improve in order to compete with Uber. Drivers should pay more attention to their customer’s needs and use proper manner while dealing with them.

Navjot is the second Indian to be nominated for these awards and the first ever Punjabi to win it!

Navjot Singh
Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?