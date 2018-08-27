Indian migrant named Victoria’s 'Father of the Year'

Forty-nine-year-old Indian migrant Sandeep “Sunny” Jadhav has been announced as the 2018 Victorian Father of the Year -an award that celebrates the contribution of fathers and father figures to families and the community.





A mentor to over 200 people, Mr Jadhav’s story is of someone who continues to go above and beyond for thousands of young people and who is passionate and dedicated to mentoring the next generation of Australia’s brightest doctors, surgeons, pilots and engineers.





“Sandeep is an incredible dad and mentor for many. He is a true role model, who inspires the next generation of Australia’s brightest young people,” Chair of the Father’s Day Council, Barry Novy said.





An electrical engineer with the Australian Defence Force, Mr Jadhav said he derives true joy from teaching and inspiring students of all ages in the fields of maths, science and engineering subjects. He volunteers as a teacher for 15 hours a week, something that he has been doing for the past 16 years.





He says while he gives something to his mentees, he gets something in return.





“Partially, my army training. I am trained like that, but also shared knowledge which is my passion. And when it comes to sharing and talking and imparting that to the young generation, I draw my energy from there," Mr Jadhav tells SBS Punjabi . Sandeep Jadhav with his wife Kiran, daughter Sachi and Sally Capp, Lord Mayor of Melbourne. Source: Supplied/ YMCA Victoria





He was nominated for the award by his teenage daughters, Sachi and Khushi.





“Our dad is a real-life superhero. He doesn’t wear a cape, though, because he wears the army uniform,” they wrote in the nomination.





His wife Kiran says it is difficult to go to the local shopping centre in Yallambie without stopping every five minutes because someone wants to ask him something.





“We will get in a taxi and he will start helping the taxi driver out. He doesn’t just give advice, he gives connections. He will say: ’I’ve got a friend at Centrelink, or, I know this great job going and can speak to them.’ He shares his networks. He just loves to help.





“He’s a dad to everyone.”





And despite approaching 50, Kiran jokes that he acts like he is 25 and admits that “sometimes I think he should calm down.” Sandeep Jadhav with his wife Kiran (left) and daughter Sachi. Source: Supplied/ YMCA Victoria





Many of Mr Jadhav’s mentees are today working as pilots, surgeons, doctors and scientists across Australia.





That’s something his daughters are extremely proud of.





“We love our dad so much because he does so much for the community. We feel proud when we meet his students whom he helped with studies and mentoring.”





Mr Jadhav says it gives him great satisfaction to see his mentees do well.





“I had to take my wife to hospital back in 2015 and, I didn’t know it then, the debrief surgeon there was one of my mentees. When he saw me he said ‘Sandeep, you go home and Kiran is in safe hands’.”





“You get that sense of achievement, the sense of belonging to the community and you feel that you made difference to the community,” Mr Jadhav told SBS Punjabi.





Besides sharing his knowledge and dedicating himself to others, he is a committed family man.





He says mentoring and being a positive role model to his daughters inspires him every day:





“It gives me purpose in my life and satisfaction. I just love maths and science and the application to the outside world and teaching this to others.





“You need to be passionate about what you do – and I am fortunate that I am!”





This is the 62nd Victorian Father of the Year award.





