Indian migrants lose $50,000 in million-dollar job and visa scam

Visa Fraud

market in Australia where residency is sold and bought Source: SBS

Published 14 November 2017 at 1:40pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:21am
By Elise Potaka, Mario Christodoulou
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
A visa marriage can be the last resort for those who can't get permanent residency any other way to live in Australia.But it appears trying to get permanent residency through legitimate channels can be just as risky as paying someone to marry you. In a special investigation, SBS Viceland's The Feed explores the underground market where Australian permanent residency is being bought and sold.

