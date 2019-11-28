Indian-origin vegetarian wins Victorian bodybuilding competition

There is a popular myth that body-building and muscle-flexing are the remit of meat-eaters. But instances like Manni Pathania's success are fast changing that perception.





“I competed against non-vegetarian contestants in the competition. They all lost to me. I won four gold medals, three silver and one bronze. Who says you need meat to get tough and look good? You need dedication, passion and a reliable team,” Mr Pathania tells SBS Punjabi.





Mr Pathania says he has been working hard work on his physique for the past five years and is happy that it's paying rich dividends.





Extreme right: Manni Pathania's picture on the poster for ANB's Melbourne Titles 2020. Source: Australasian Natural Bodybuilding





In October, the 29-year-old won the 2019 Victorian Title in the Overall Physique Category of the Australasian Natural Bodybuilding (ANB) competition.





ANB has now put his picture on the poster that announces the Melbourne Title completion to be held in 2020. Mr Pathania takes great pride in finding himself on the poster.





“I can’t express how happy I am to see my picture on ANB’s poster. It means the world to me,” he says proudly.





The medals and trophies won by Mr Pathania. Source: Manni Pathania





He claims this newfound fame has changed his life.





“When I came to Australia 10 years ago, like every other international student, I did odd jobs, faced rejection and got mocked at for being vegetarian when I said I was interested in bodybuilding. Today, the same people who humiliated me, walk up to me to congratulate me. Success speaks for you,” he adds confidently.





