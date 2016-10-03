SBS Punjabi

Punjabi bodybuilder wins Victorian Bodybuilding Championship

SBS Punjabi

Kamaldip Kahma

Kamaldip Kahma Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 5:20pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

A Punjabi body builder Kamaldip Kahma has done it again. It is his third in a row! Kahma won Mr Victoria Bodybuilding Championship held at Melbourne on 2nd Oct 2016.

Published 3 October 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 5:20pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Kamaldip hails from village Kahma Dist Nawa Shehar (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) in Punjab.

He migrated to Australia 10 years back as an international student. After his initial struggles, Kahma joined back his passion for bodybuilding again in 1999.
Kahma
Source: Supplied


Kamaldip Kahma will now be part of Australian contingent at the 2016 WFF World Championship to be held at Dublin, Ireland on 6th November.

"Kahma is an inspiration for young bodybuilders," said Daljit Sidhu who is one of Kahma's training partner. 

Kahma
Source: Supplied




Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?