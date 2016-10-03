Punjabi bodybuilder wins Victorian Bodybuilding Championship

Kamaldip hails from village Kahma Dist Nawa Shehar (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) in Punjab.





He migrated to Australia 10 years back as an international student. After his initial struggles, Kahma joined back his passion for bodybuilding again in 1999. Source: Supplied





Kamaldip Kahma will now be part of Australian contingent at the 2016 WFF World Championship to be held at Dublin, Ireland on 6th November.





"Kahma is an inspiration for young bodybuilders," said Daljit Sidhu who is one of Kahma's training partner.





Source: Supplied









