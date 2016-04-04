Indian origin wrestler to represent Australia at Rio Olympics

Indian origin wrestler Vinod Kumar will represent Australia at the Rio Olympic games. He has qualified in the 66 KG weight category in Greco-Roman wrestling.





Kumar qualified during the Oceania-Africa Olympic qualifier in Algeria.





Kuldeep Bassi of the United Wrestling Club told SBS Punjabi that Vinod booked his Olympic berth after securing the second spot on the qualifying tournament.





"He worked very hard for this. He was first in the Oceania championship in New Zealand, he was first in the national championship, and he has done well in this competition as well," said Mr. Bassi.





Vinod is the second wrestler of Indian origin to represent Australia at the Olympics. Before him, Sandeep Kumar had represented Australia in the 2008 games.





Vinod has lived in Australia for the past eight years and received his Australian citizenship last year.





His prospects of participating in Olympics were clouded due to some technical reasons, but he was later cleared.





Total four Australian wrestlers have qualified for Rio Olympics later this year.









