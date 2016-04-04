SBS Punjabi

Indian origin wrestler to represent Australia at Rio Olympics

SBS Punjabi

Vinod Kumar

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2016 at 5:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Manpreet K Singh, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

Vinod Kumar has qualified in 66-KG Greco-Roman after securing second spot in the Oceania-Africa Olympic Qualifier.

Published 4 April 2016 at 5:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Manpreet K Singh, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Indian origin wrestler Vinod Kumar will represent Australia at the Rio Olympic games. He has qualified in the 66 KG weight category in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Kumar qualified during the Oceania-Africa Olympic qualifier in Algeria.

Kuldeep Bassi of the United Wrestling Club told SBS Punjabi that Vinod booked his Olympic berth after securing the second spot on the qualifying tournament.

"He worked very hard for this. He was first in the Oceania championship in New Zealand, he was first in the national championship, and he has done well in this competition as well," said Mr. Bassi.

Vinod is the second wrestler of Indian origin to represent Australia at the Olympics. Before him, Sandeep Kumar had represented Australia in the 2008 games. 

Vinod has lived in Australia for the past eight years and received his Australian citizenship last year.

His prospects of participating in Olympics were clouded due to some technical reasons, but he was later cleared. 

Total four Australian wrestlers have qualified for Rio Olympics later this year.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'