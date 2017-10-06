Indian PM Modi counters criticism over slow economic growth







The problem for BJP is that it is not only the opposition parties that are criticizing the government but a section of its own senior leaders, including former ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie have been scathing in their attack on the government.







The present situation in India is similar to the one witnessed during the global crisis of 2007-08 when the world economy went into a recession. Experts say the slowdown has been triggered by two shocks to the economy – demonetisation and the implementation of the GST.















