SBS Punjabi

Indian PM Modi counters criticism over slow economic growth

SBS Punjabi

Indian Economy

Growth has slowed down in the previous quarter, while demand is still there in the market. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2017 at 2:52pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 4:07pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

During the recent days, India's BJP government has copped a scathing criticism from its own senior leaders over the slow GDP growth.

Published 6 October 2017 at 2:52pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 4:07pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

The problem for BJP is that it is not only the opposition parties that are criticizing the government but a section of its own senior leaders, including former ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie have been scathing in their attack on the government. 


The present situation in India is similar to the one witnessed during the global crisis of 2007-08 when the world economy went into a recession. Experts say the slowdown has been triggered by two shocks to the economy –  demonetisation and the implementation of the GST.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?