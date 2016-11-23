Indian senior citizens to learn digital skills from school children!

Source: Dinesh Sood





This inter-generational program will bring the often isolated elderly people closer to high school children of years 8 and 9, with the added advantage of youngsters showing senior citizens how to be more computer savvy.





This project has been made possible by an Australia Post 2016 Our Neighbourhood Community Grant, which was recently awarded to ISCA.





The project will last for one school term in the middle of 2017, and 30 Indian senior citizens will benefit from it.





Dr Dinesh Sood, the president of ISCA tells us more about this innovative program.





