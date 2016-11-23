SBS Punjabi

Indian senior citizens to learn digital skills from school children!

Dr Dinesh Sood, President of ISCA at SBS Melbourne studios

Published 23 November 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 23 November 2016 at 4:16pm
By Manpreet K Singh
A $10,000 grant has been made available to the Melbourne-based Indian Senior Citizens Association, in which volunteers from local high schools will teach them digital skills.

An Ipad class organised for ISCA members
Source: Dinesh Sood


This inter-generational program will bring the often isolated elderly people closer to high school children of years 8 and 9, with the added advantage of youngsters showing senior citizens  how to be more computer savvy.

 This project has been made possible by an Australia Post 2016 Our Neighbourhood Community Grant, which was recently awarded to ISCA.

 The project will last for one school term in the middle of 2017, and 30 Indian senior citizens will benefit from it.

 Dr Dinesh Sood, the president of ISCA tells us more about this innovative program.

