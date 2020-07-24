Indian student sells sanitisers to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic

Australia felt like a dream come true to 19-year-old Srishti Dhupar when she left India to arrive in Melbourne in November last year, to pursue an undergraduate degree in psychology from Deakin University.





But her happiness was short-lived as she found herself in a precarious situation owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Within days, her university migrated to online classes, she was stood down from work with hardly any funds, friends and only books and Netflix to accompany.





But Ms Dhupar chose to swim against the current and dived in wholeheartedly to look for an interim job until she could return to her part-time role with the consultancy.





“I have never learnt to buckle down in front of challenges. I started looking for work from home options, and that’s when I came across a post on Facebook from a new business owner looking for marketing and sales professionals to sell hand sanitisers and masks. I immediately called him up and asked him upfront for the position.





