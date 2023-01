The latest International and National Visitor Survey shows, Australia welcomed 8.4 million visitors in the 12 months from September 2017.





1.3 million visitors came from China alone – an increase of 8 per cent.





It’s the biggest market, with Chinese visitors spending more than 11.5 billion dollars.





But India shows the strongest growth - with visitor numbers increased by 20 per cent to more than 324-thousand.





Here is the full report:





