Indians fourth largest group of migrants in New Zealand, Sikhs double in last five years

Published 24 September 2019 at 6:31pm, updated 25 September 2019 at 11:28am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
New Zealand’s latest census data released on Monday reveals that Indians are the fourth-largest group of migrants in the country. According to an estimate 245, 000 Indian-origin people are recorded to be living in the country, which is 4.7 per cent of the entire population. The number of Sikhs has doubled from 19,191 in 2013 to 40,908 in 2018. Similarly, the Hindu population has increased to 123,534 which is an up from 89,319 in the last census. Surprisingly, only 419 people are recorded to be Punjabi speakers, while Hindi speakers remain in the top-five language groups. Listen to our conversation with Auckland-based Punjabi journalist Tarndeep Bilaspur for more information….
