Indians in Gallipoli - Part 2

THIS IS A SPECIAL INTERVIEW WITH PROF PETER STANLEY, WRITER/ HISTORIAN FROM AUST DEFENCE FORCE ACADEMY, ABOUT THE INDIANS IN GALLIPOLI . PETER HAS WORKED WITH AUSTRALIAN WAR MEMORIAL FOR MANY YEARS AND HAS EXTENSIVELY RESEARCHED THE PROXIMITY BETWEEN INDIAN AND AUSTRALIAN SOLDIERS IN WW1 AND WW2. HE IS NOW WRITING HIS 27TH BOOK TO GIVE AN INDIAN PERSPECTIVE OF THE GALLIPOLI CAMPAIGN AND IS CALLING UPON PEOPLE OF INDIAN ORIGIN TO SHARE ANECDOTES AND MEMORABILIA OF THEIR FOREFATHERS INVOLVED IN THE GALLIPOLI CAMPAIGN - THE BOOK WILL BE OUT IN 2015, TO MARK THE CENTENARY