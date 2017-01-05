India's Harmanpreet takes Australia's WBBL by storm

Captain of India's women T20 cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur is currently playing in Australia's Women's Big Bash League where she has impressed her teammates as well opposition with her mighty performances with the bat as well as the ball.











While her meaty blows with the bat left the opposition bowlers bamboozled, she won accolades from former Australian wicket keeper and swashbuckling batsman, Adam Gilchrist.

















After her impressive batting against Melbourne Stars, Gilchrist said he was very impressed with Harmanpreet's skill and class.









