India's Harmanpreet takes Australia's WBBL by storm

A file photo of Harmanpreet Kaur. Source: Supplied

Published 5 January 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 5 January 2017 at 2:16pm
By MP Singh
Captain the India's women T20 cricket team, all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur rose to the pinnacle of the sport in just six years by dint of her hard work.

Captain of India's women T20 cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur is currently playing in Australia's Women's Big Bash League where she has impressed her teammates as well opposition with her mighty performances with the bat as well as the ball.

 

While her meaty blows with the bat left the opposition bowlers bamboozled, she won accolades from former Australian wicket keeper and swashbuckling batsman, Adam Gilchrist. 



 

After her impressive batting against Melbourne Stars, Gilchrist said he was very impressed with Harmanpreet's skill and class.

 

Harmanpreet is averaging an impressive 52 with 162 runs from her 7 knocks in the WBBL. She also has 4 wickets at an economy rate of 7.1.

