India’s shooting star returns home with a bagful of gold and silver

Heena Sidhu

Heena Sidhu Source: Facebook

Published 12 April 2018 at 6:50pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 10:32am
By Ruchika Talwar
After winning gold and silver in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Heena Sidhu is now aiming for the stars.

This young Punjabi girl, who has won a gold medal for India in shooting in the ongoing Commonwealth games in Gold Coast, is a force to reckon with. Her achievements are many, like earning the Arjuna Award at a very young age to setting a new record in shooting at the Commonwealth Games, and many more in between. SBS Punjabi caught up with Heena Sidhu, who has also represented India at the Rio de Janeiro and London Olympics along with two other Commonwealth Games events. She has held on to the Number 1 position in the shooting range in India for the past eight years in a row.

Along with other members of her family, Heena gives a lot of credit to her coach, Ronak Pandit, who also happens to be her husband and the manager of the Indian shooting team. Ronak is an ace shooter himself and has won many a laurel for India in shooting including a gold medal in the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. Ronak is now preparing her for many upcoming international events. The couple returned to India today.

Listen to the complete interview with them both, here.

