International student who received help from Sikh temple shares his 'life-changing' experience

Dhruv Dwivedi

Dhruv Dwivedi (L) with his mother and elder brother. Source: Supplied

Published 9 June 2020 at 12:17pm, updated 15 June 2020 at 10:23am
By Ravdeep Singh
Ridden by financial hardship, Indian student Dhruv Dwivedi reached out to a gurdwara (Sikh temple) in Melbourne for help. Almost immediately, he says he received food, mentoring and immense love that has altered the course of his life.

Highlights
  • International student facing financial hardship due to pandemic says the act of kindness "changed my life"
  • Two men at the Hoppers Crossing Gurudwara in Melbourne returned Mr Dwiwedi's call for help
  • "This is my way of expressing gratitude to these god-sent men," says Mr Dwivedi
Life’s gift to all of us often comes in the least expected ways. For Mr Dwivedi that moment came last week, in the middle of a pandemic, when he was forced to shift out of his home, laid-off from his job and ran out of his cash reserve.

That’s when his mother back home in the western Indian state of Gujarat encouraged him to reach out to a Sikh temple in the vicinity. Quoting his mum, the 26-year-old says: “She said, a gurudwara will never turn you down.”

Click on the player above to listen to the interview.

