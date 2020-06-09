International student who received help from Sikh temple shares his 'life-changing' experience

Highlights International student facing financial hardship due to pandemic says the act of kindness "changed my life"

Two men at the Hoppers Crossing Gurudwara in Melbourne returned Mr Dwiwedi's call for help

"This is my way of expressing gratitude to these god-sent men," says Mr Dwivedi

Life’s gift to all of us often comes in the least expected ways. For Mr Dwivedi that moment came last week, in the middle of a pandemic, when he was forced to shift out of his home, laid-off from his job and ran out of his cash reserve.





That’s when his mother back home in the western Indian state of Gujarat encouraged him to reach out to a Sikh temple in the vicinity. Quoting his mum, the 26-year-old says: “She said, a gurudwara will never turn you down.”





Click on the player above to listen to the interview.





