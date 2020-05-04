SBS Punjabi

'Lost jobs, but not our sense of duty': Sikh volunteer group goes all out to help those in need

Small group of volunteers helping others in Tasmania

ISSCA has already delivered 600 non-perishable food hampers in major cities of Tasmania. Source: bhupinder

A group of volunteers, some of whom are experiencing significant financial hardship have taken up full-time volunteer work to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Highlights
  • Sikh volunteer group distributes 600 food hampers
  • Some volunteers with the group are helping others despite losing their own jobs
  • The group is now reaching out to the affected community members outside Hobart
The International Sikh Student Council Australia (ISSCA) volunteers have spent the last couple of weeks distributing grocery hampers to those in need across Tasmania.

Bhupinder Pal Singh, a volunteer with the group told SBS Punjabi that they have delivered a total of 600 food packs containing essential grocery items and cooked meals with the help of Khalsa Aid volunteers.

"We had started the team with only two people, but over time with we were joined by Khalsa Aid volunteers. This has helped us to reach out to people outside Hobart," said Mr Singh.

He added that people who received help through us initially have in turn joined the group as volunteers.

"Some of them have fortunately got their jobs back and have now joined us as volunteers and are also pitching in financially," he said.

Tasmanians helping each other
ISSCA packing and delivering food to those affected by Covid-19 Source: Bhupinder Pal Singh


Mr Singh who owns a small renovation business in Tasmania said he is himself going through a tough time. But that hasn't deterred him from helping others.

"We may have lost a lot of things, but not a sense of duty. 

"We have a small business which like many others has suffered due to the pandemic. So with a lot of time at hand, I took to volunteering full time to reach out to the most vulnerable," he added.

