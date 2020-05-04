'Lost jobs, but not our sense of duty': Sikh volunteer group goes all out to help those in need

Highlights Sikh volunteer group distributes 600 food hampers

Some volunteers with the group are helping others despite losing their own jobs

The group is now reaching out to the affected community members outside Hobart

The International Sikh Student Council Australia (ISSCA) volunteers have spent the last couple of weeks distributing grocery hampers to those in need across Tasmania.





Bhupinder Pal Singh, a volunteer with the group told SBS Punjabi that they have delivered a total of 600 food packs containing essential grocery items and cooked meals with the help of Khalsa Aid volunteers.





"We had started the team with only two people, but over time with we were joined by Khalsa Aid volunteers. This has helped us to reach out to people outside Hobart," said Mr Singh.





He added that people who received help through us initially have in turn joined the group as volunteers.





"Some of them have fortunately got their jobs back and have now joined us as volunteers and are also pitching in financially," he said.





ISSCA packing and delivering food to those affected by Covid-19 Source: Bhupinder Pal Singh





Mr Singh who owns a small renovation business in Tasmania said he is himself going through a tough time. But that hasn't deterred him from helping others.





"We may have lost a lot of things, but not a sense of duty.





"We have a small business which like many others has suffered due to the pandemic. So with a lot of time at hand, I took to volunteering full time to reach out to the most vulnerable," he added.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor (don’t visit) or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









