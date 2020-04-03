This Sydney Sikh temple is delivering cooked meals to hospitals amid coronavirus crisis

The Australian Sikh Association, that manages the temple is regularly preparing 250 lunch boxes for the vulnerable members of the community and is also distributing at least 100 boxes in two hospitals in the vicinity.





Highlights:





Glenwood Gurudwara in Sydney is distributing meals to hospitals

The volunteers are distributing food to the doorsteps of those who are in self-isolation

The gurudwara is distributing 350 lunch boxes every day

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Satnam Bajwa, a volunteer with ASA said, "two cooks are regularly preparing simple vegetarian meals and later pack them into containers for the distribution."





"Since we have to follow government’s directions and can’t allow people to come inside to collect the food, we set up tiffins on the table outside the main gate to make it easier for people to collect.





"For all those who cannot make it to the gurudwara or are in self-isolation, our volunteers are delivering food to their doorsteps. They





Mr Bajwa added that the cooks are taking all the necessary precautions while preparing the meals.





‘While preparing food the cooks take all possible precaution to maintain hygiene. They wear gloves and facemasks and maintain social distancing at all times."





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should call to seek medical attention.





If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also call to seek medical attention.





If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .



























