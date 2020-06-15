International students could be allowed to return to Australia next month

Australia's universities are warning 16 billion dollars of revenue over the next four years is in jeopardy because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.





The Chief Executive of the International Education Association of Australia, Phil Honeywood, has welcomed the announcement but says the strength of the plan will depend on how the various jurisdictions respond.





For example, will every state and territory government agree to sign up to a national approach? Or are we going to continue to have a patchwork quilt approach where certain states such as New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, have got first-mover advantage, while other states still decide what they're going to do.





