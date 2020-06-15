SBS Punjabi

International students could be allowed to return to Australia next month

SBS Punjabi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, June 12, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced international students can return on a "pilot basis". Source: AAP

Published 15 June 2020 at 2:20pm, updated 15 June 2020 at 5:28pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

International students could be allowed to return to Australia next month. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the federal government is working with the states and territories on plans to allow some students to return on a pilot basis.

Australia's universities are warning 16 billion dollars of revenue over the next four years is in jeopardy because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Chief Executive of the International Education Association of Australia, Phil Honeywood, has welcomed the announcement but says the strength of the plan will depend on how the various jurisdictions respond.

For example, will every state and territory government agree to sign up to a national approach? Or are we going to continue to have a patchwork quilt approach where certain states such as New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, have got first-mover advantage, while other states still decide what they're going to do.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

