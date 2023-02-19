Interpreter program first step to helping migrants settle

More than 400 people have been through the program, to become interpreters in over 50 languages.





Dari, Somali and Ukrainian are among the emerging languages spoken by interpreters, often assisting people displaced by conflict.





The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Council of Australia's Carlo Carli says the public is regularly relying on the good will of interpreters.





"The cost of getting accreditation is really prohibitive, it's a real barrier to entry and it's really important that we get people in the community trained up who can support their community members."





Language isn't the only hurdle for migrants.





Figures show a third of recent arrivals reported difficulty finding their first job.





Of those, the most common barrier was a lack of Australian work experience followed by a lack of local contacts and then... language difficulties.





Carlo Carli says an increasing number of languages needs to be covered.





"We have to recognise that there is often not a lot of work for those interpreters and so we need their goodwill. WE need them to support their community and to have some flexibility in their work time."



