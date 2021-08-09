Interview with legendary Pakistani music director Azam Khan

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Pakistani music director, Azam Khan. Source: Supplied by Masood Mallhi
Published 9 August 2021 at 1:09pm, updated 9 August 2021 at 1:12pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Tune into this podcast presented by our Pakistani correspondent, Masood Mallhi, as he speaks to the living legend of music, Azam Khan, who is credited for giving many new singers to the world of melody, many of whom went on to become sought-after playback singers.
