Interview with legendary Pakistani music director Azam Khan

Azam Khan

Pakistani music director, Azam Khan. Source: Supplied by Masood Mallhi

Published 9 August 2021 at 1:09pm, updated 9 August 2021 at 1:12pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Tune into this podcast presented by our Pakistani correspondent, Masood Mallhi, as he speaks to the living legend of music, Azam Khan, who is credited for giving many new singers to the world of melody, many of whom went on to become sought-after playback singers.

