Interview with Pakistani Punjabi poet Veer Sipahi

Interview with Pakistani Punjabi poet Veer SipahiPlay11:30 Credit: SuppliedGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.54MB) Punjabi writer Veer Sipahi speaks about his personal life and passion for literature. Click on the audio icon to listen to this interview by our Pakistan-based correspondent Masood Mallhi.Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. ShareLatest podcast episodes‘Save Lives’: A family's blood donation drive to honor their little fighter who passed away from leukemiaCensor board orders 21 cuts to Diljit Dosanjh’s Ghallughara‘It is reversible disease’: Expert tips to get rid of fatty liverChildren given ringside seat to see the Victorian Parliament in motion