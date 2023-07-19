Interview with Pakistani Punjabi poet Veer Sipahi

VS-6.jpg

Credit: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Punjabi writer Veer Sipahi speaks about his personal life and passion for literature. Click on the audio icon to listen to this interview by our Pakistan-based correspondent Masood Mallhi.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vanhi was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 3 months old and passed away soon after her 2nd birthday

‘Save Lives’: A family's blood donation drive to honor their little fighter who passed away from leukemia

Ghallugara - a biopic of Jaswant Singh Khalra.jpg

Censor board orders 21 cuts to Diljit Dosanjh’s Ghallughara

Fatty liver in obese person, conceptual illustration

‘It is reversible disease’: Expert tips to get rid of fatty liver

358093780_654468716718134_7415808157245875309_n.jpg

Children given ringside seat to see the Victorian Parliament in motion