Interview with Punjabi comedian Binnu Dhillon

Binnu Dhillon and friends at SBS Studio
Published 8 May 2014 at 11:12pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 3:35pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
In this segment, you can listen to an interview with a famous Punjabi comedian, theater, TV and film artist Binnu Dhillon. Binnu and his team are going to deliver scintillating theatrical performance (play named Nahi Rehna India) in Australia's all big cities. In this conversation with SBS host Preetinder Grewal, Mr Dhillon talks about his time spent at Punjabi University Patiala and also about his passion for theatre and television….
