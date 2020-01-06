SBS Punjabi

Iran abandons all 2015 nuclear restrictions following general's killing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and the head of nuclear technology Ali Akbar Salehi inspecting nuclear technology

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and the head of nuclear technology Ali Akbar Salehi inspecting nuclear technology Source: AAP

Published 6 January 2020 at 4:00pm
By Evan Young
Presented by MP Singh
Iran has declared it will no longer abide by any of the restrictions imposed on it under the 2015 nuclear deal. It comes as fallout continues over the United States' killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The move comes as people in Iran mourn the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the US in Iraq. He and other Iran-backed militia figures died in a drone strike ordered by Donald Trump last week. The head of Iran's military abroad, known as the Quds Force, General Soleimani was seen as one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic republic. He was also seen as the mastermind behind much of the country's activities across in the Middle East.

Mr Trump says the general was responsible for the deaths of millions of people. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the move.

