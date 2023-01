Tweeting on Monday morning he said, "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools." He added, "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"





Pakistan has reacted sharply to this. To hear more, click on the audio link above, and hear this week's Lehnde Punjab di Khabarsaar.