Is living close to my community beneficial?

Many migrants decide to live in a suburb close to other migrants from the same country.





It makes sense because they can speak a common language, receive support from people who have been through similar experiences, and share the same culture.







Regional Opportunities Australia CEO’s Mahir Momand says that something as simple as having a grocery store selling food you know might help you settle better.





Those neighbourhoods where you have also grocery shops and where you can go and buy groceries similar to what you already know, the culture shock, in that case, is very little.

