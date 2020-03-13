SBS Punjabi

Is living close to my community beneficial?

SBS Punjabi

BBQ

Source: Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 March 2020 at 5:12pm, updated 23 March 2020 at 12:41pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Deciding where exactly you’ll live is one of the most important decisions to take when arriving in Australia.

Published 13 March 2020 at 5:12pm, updated 23 March 2020 at 12:41pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many migrants decide to live in a suburb close to other migrants from the same country.

It makes sense because they can speak a common language, receive support from people who have been through similar experiences, and share the same culture.

Regional Opportunities Australia CEO’s Mahir Momand says that something as simple as having a grocery store selling food you know might help you settle better.

Those neighbourhoods where you have also grocery shops and where you can go and buy groceries similar to what you already know, the culture shock, in that case, is very little.
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

Other related stories

‘Fighting spirit’: Hardeep lost it all in a bushfire but found support and strength in his community

‘Abused and Abandoned': Project to tackle family violence in Melbourne's Indian community

Community raises funds to help repatriate a visiting mother's remains to India



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?