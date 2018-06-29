Is the current federal government too tough on migrants?

SBS Punjabi

Alan Tudge, Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs in Australia

Alan Tudge, Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs in Australia

Published 29 June 2018 at 10:56am, updated 29 June 2018 at 11:02am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

"We are the most successful multicultural country in the world with 28 percent of our population born overseas, who are all well integrated into Australia", said Mr Tudge.

But several people across Australia have contacted SBS Punjabi, saying that 'goal posts are constantly shifting', with the skills list changed frequently and often without notice, immigration laws being changed (even retrospectively), access to welfare payments have been delayed, English language requirements have been increased and a new citizenship test has been introduced by the Coalition government.

Hear how the Minister responded to these queries in an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi - click on the link below.

 
